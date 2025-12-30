Winco coming to the Mining City

BUTTE — MTN News has confirmed that regional grocery store chain Winco Foods has purchased nearly 10 acres of property on the north end of the Butte Plaza Mall, according to records from the Montana Department of Revenue.

The developer who purchased the mall property off Harrison Ave. has said that the north end of the site will be the location of a 'large grocery store' to be built in the new year.

According to Winco, the company got its start in Boise in 1967, then was purchased by employees in 1985. Currently, there are 4 Winco Foods in Montana, located in Missoula, Bozeman, Helena, and Billings.

