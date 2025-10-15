Winter joins the party as Northwestern Energy and nonprofit raise awareness about energy assistance programs

BUTTE — A local nonprofit, in partnership with Northwestern Energy, is celebrating National Weatherization Day... a couple of days early but not too late for the snowfall in Butte.

"It’s motivating. It reminds us why it’s a good thing to have your house ready for the heating season," said Abbie Phillip of Action Inc.

Phillip runs Action Inc.’s weatherization program that serves six counties in Southwest Montana. She and a team from Northwestern Energy are raising awareness for programs that help working-class families during the winter and it seems like the weather joined the party.

"It’s the perfect weatherization weather, as we like to say," said Phillip.

Federal funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, along with a partnership with Northwestern Energy, helps Action Inc. weatherize about 80 homes a year.

"Housing is healthcare," said Phillip. "You know. Weatherization helps to keep homes healthy."

"The services that we provide are definitely helping people stay warm, they’re making their house comfortable and to me that brings a lot of happiness and joy to the inside of a home," said Pamela Hanson Burch of Northwestern Energy.

Hanson Burch said families can qualify for weatherization by filling out an application with community action agencies across Montana.

To be qualified, a family must be within 200% of the federal poverty level. For a household of four, that is an annual salary of about $64,000.

"What I would suggest is even if they’re not sure, just to reach out to the local community action agencies."

Despite the government shutdown that is now in its second week, Phillip's crew works to weatherize a home during the event.

"So, we’ve been fortunate in weatherization that the funds for our services were obligated in a previous decision-making period."

The biggest impact on the agency's programs from the shutdown? Energy assistance programs that help with monthly bills.

"So, we are receiving those applications now. They are being processed, and we’re waiting for the federal shutdown to be lifted so that those funds become available."