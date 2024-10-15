With Chick-fil-A confirmed, developer plans more national chains for Butte plaza

BUTTE — Hey, Butte, do you like Chipotle restaurants? Well, there’s one being built in a new plaza off of Harrison Avenue, and the developer says he’s bring in more nationally recognized chains to this development.

“I’m saying to you people be ready because Butte’s going to be on the map,” said Developer David Leon.

Leon is building CornerStone Plaza on a 17-acre lot off South Harrison Avenue and recently announced along with a Planet Fitness there will be other major stores opening there by next July.

“And get, you know, the best-looking girls at the dance which is Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Jersey Mikes, Chipotle all in the front of this plaza,” said Leon.

MTN News

The developer called Butte a “diamond in the rough,” and he believes it’s a good place for the $26 million investment.

“You come here, you don’t see retailers, you don’t see clothing stores, you don’t see home improvement centers. You only have two grocery stores in the whole town,” he said.

Though there’s no clothing or grocery stores signed on for the first phase of the project, Leon says he’s talking with major retailers for the second phase, which will begin in 2026. Some say they are pleased with the businesses that are coming.

“Jersey Mike’s I think’s a good one for Butte, I think they’re going to build on this and make some bigger stuff, so I think it will be great for Butte,” said Ramey Averyt of Mead Lumber Supply in Butte.

A stop light will be installed at the entrance of the plaza across Harrison Avenue near the Enterprise Rent-A-Car store.

