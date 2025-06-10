BUTTE - Vice President J.D. Vance landed in the Mining City Tuesday afternoon.

Watch as Vice President J.D. Vance makes a surprise visit to Butte today

Witness Saw Vice President Exit Air Force Two after landing in Butte

After Air Force Two landed at the Bert Mooney Airport about 2:30 p.m., a witness confirmed to KXLF that the Vice President exited the plane and immediately got into a vehicle and quickly left Butte in a motorcade that included federal, state, and Butte law enforcement. The motorcade swiftly headed west on Interstate 90 out of Butte and toward Interstate 15 south toward Dillon.

The Office of the Vice President has released no information on the visit or where the vice president is going.