Woman attacked at Hyalite Reservoir, suspect still at large

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was attacked late Monday night near an outhouse at Hyalite Reservoir.

Sheriff Dan Springer said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. when the woman left to use the bathroom and was walking back to her group.

“She had gone to the bathroom, and she was walking back from the bathroom, she was grabbed from behind by a male,” Springer said.

The sheriff said the man lifted the woman’s shirt, but she fought back, using pepper spray to get away.

Springer described the suspect as middle-aged, curly auburn hair, wearing all black, and gloves as well.

People in the Hyalite area Tuesday told MTN News they were shocked something like this could happen there. They declined to go on camera.

Springer said deputies used drones and dogs to search the area overnight but did not find the suspect.

“At this time, we do not have any suspects, we have not been able to locate the individual,” Springer said. “We were up in the area quite a bit last night with drones and dogs trying to locate this individual.”

He urged the public to remain alert and to report anything unusual.

WATCH: Woman uses pepper spray to fend off attacker at Hyalite Reservoir

Woman uses pepper spray to fend off attacker at Hyalite Reservoir

“Be vigilant,” Springer said. “If you see something that looks out of place, let us know. There is no cell service, there is no ability to contact us. If you have a satellite phone, obviously that’s great. If you have anything that can send a GPS message via satellite, rather than waiting to come all the way down the hill, if you can send it at the time, we will get some people up there.”

Springer also offered safety advice for people heading into the woods.

“Still travel in groups,” he said. “If you are going into the woods or up into the Hyalite area at this time, make sure you are paying attention, you’re looking around, you know your surroundings. She had her personal spray on her as well, so anything like that is beneficial.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.