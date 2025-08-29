Woman dies after falling from Highline Trail in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A hiker died earlier this week after tripping and falling on the Highline Trail in Glacier National Park.

Park officials say that 73-year-old Diane Bunker of Muscatine, Iowa, died on Wednesday as a result of the 450-foot fall that happened between Big Bend and Triple Arches.

Staff were told at approximately 11 a.m. that a woman — identified as Bunker — was hiking with a large group when she tripped and fell off the edge of the trail, out of sight from her hiking party.

Two Bear Air responded to the scene, found and then recovered Bunker's body below the trail. She sustained traumatic injuries, according to a news release.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road was closed from Logan Pass to Big Bend for about an hour while the victim's body was recovered.