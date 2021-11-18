Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash near Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — An Orlando, Florida woman died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash near Deer Lodge last Thursday, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the 68-year-old woman was a passenger in a Ford F-350 pulling a trailer that was driven by an 81-year-old man, also of Orlando.

Around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, the driver was traveling eastbound on I-90 when he lost control on an icy bridge deck around mile marker 174, northwest of Deer Lodge.

The truck hit the right concrete barrier before hitting and lifting onto the left barrier. The truck slid along the left barrier for 100 feet before the trailer became detached. The truck slid down to the bottom of the embankment; the trailer remained on the interstate.

The woman needed extrication, according to MHP, while the driver was able to exit the truck on his own. They were both transported to Deer Lodge Medical Center where the woman died on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The MHP report said road conditions were snowy and icy, and both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts. The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was available. We will update you if we learn more.