BUTTE — An elderly woman died in a flashover fire at a residence in Butte Tuesday afternoon.

The Butte Fire Department was called to a residence at Placer Street and Chula Avenue just before 2 p.m. and found the victim deceased inside the home.

Investigators suspect an oxygen tank inside the home ignited.

The interior of the home was heavily damaged by the sudden flash of fire that quickly went out. There was no damage to the exterior of the home.