Woman killed after being hit by a vehicle near Belgrade

BELGRADE — On Saturday, December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:43 pm, personnel from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, and Central Valley Fire District responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jackrabbit Lane, just south of Amsterdam Road.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of the next of kin. No other details are available at this time. This matter is under investigation by members of our Criminal Investigations Division.

Any persons who may have been a witness to the incident are encouraged to contact the Belgrade Police Department, CID Division, at 406.388.4262.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

