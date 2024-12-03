World Museum of Mining, Science Mine seek community support for new 'patent office' exhibit

BUTTE — The World Museum of Mining in Butte is teaming up with the Science Mine to build a new interactive feature at the museum and they’re counting on the generosity of the Butte community this Giving Tuesday to get it built.

“We think this patent office is a great addition. It’s interactive and so it’s a hands-on exhibit, which we don’t have a whole lot of, which we’d like to expand into,” said World Museum of Mining Executive Director Jeanette Kopf.

The museum and Science Mine want to build a replica of an old patent office in the museum’s Hell Roarin’ Gulch ghost town, which is a representation of an old west mining town.

“And this brings a whole new element to mining with electricity and how electricity impacted mining,” said Kopf.

The Science Mine will feature a Tesla coil in the patent office that children can interact with and learn about electricity.

“And to bring the Science Mine here on our campus on the World Museum of Mining is exciting,” she said.

The museum recently received a $1,500 grant for the project that's expected to cost about $20,000 to complete. A builder is signed on, but the community can contribute through Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 to help get it going.

“Of course we need materials, so it’s materials to start doing it and the person that will probably help build will probably need some help as well,” said Kopf.

The museum has launched a Giving Tuesday donation page for those wishing to help out.