World War II soldier's remains returned to Butte 85 years after his death

BUTTE - The remains of a soldier returned to his hometown of Butte on Wednesday after being killed 85 years ago.

A Montana National Guard C-130 landed at the Bert-Mooney Airport about 6:30 in the evening with the remains of Private Harry David Bordner. Bordner died in a prisoner of war camp in the Philippines at the age of 24 while serving in the U.S. Army during World War II.

On Wednesday, an honor guard removed the casket from the plane as many spectators watched the solemn ceremony.

Bordner’s funeral will be on Friday at ST. Ann’s Catholic Church, followed by a graveside service with military honors, will be held at 12:15 in the afternoon at Mountain View Cemetery.