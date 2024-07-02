'Wranglers and Anglers': Ennis gearing up for 89th annual 4th of July Parade

ENNIS — In just a few days, Main Street in Ennis will be filled with cheer as the town celebrates its 89th annual 4th of July Parade.

“Last year was an exceptional year. We had about 8,000 people. It was quite crowded,” says Heather Brunner.

Heather is the events coordinator for the Ennis Chamber of Commerce. She told me what to expect for this year's 4th of July parade.

“The theme this year is 'Wranglers and Anglers,' so we are having our older generation of wranglers and anglers ride as the grand marshals. And the honoree this year is the Madisonian newspaper, who is celebrating their 150th anniversary,” says Heather.

This beloved parade is on Thursday, July 4th and will go from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. The parade will begin on Comley Way, over Ennis school, and proceed all the way down Main Street.

Heather says this year the Chamber of Commerce is expecting another great turnout.

“People come from all over the country. It’s generations of families that come back every year. Plus, the locals that are new and who have been here a long time.”

Which I found to be true after speaking to Brent, who came all the way from Georgia.

“We are going to the parade. I love Ennis. My son and daughter-in-law came last year and they said, ‘Dad you gotta go,’ so they brought me and my wife out here,” says Brent.

And Shaun from California tells me the parade is special to him and his wife.

“Our grandparents have property out here we got married on. And so we come for our anniversary every year,” says Shaun.

And Heather was correct when she said people come from all over the country. But I learned they’re coming from all over the world to experience Ennis’ 4th of July parade and rodeo. I spoke with Amy and her family, who traveled from the land down under.

“Are you guys from Ennis?” I asked. “No, we’re from Australia,” says Amy, who adds she and her family have always wanted to see a rodeo.

But the main message Heather and the Chamber wanted to get out before the festivities on Thursday?

“Highway 287 will be closed at all three entry points into Ennis, beginning about 9:45 a.m. But it should open up promptly at 11 a.m.,” says Heather.

Heather says people who plan to travel through Ennis on Thursday should plan accordingly.