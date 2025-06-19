Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund killed in plane crash

Update 4:55 p.m.

Longtime Yellowstone County Commissioner John Ostlund was killed in a single-engine plane crash south of Billings Thursday afternoon, according to county sources.

Fellow Commissioner Mark Morse confirmed Ostlund’s death to MTN News.

His family has been notified.

Ostlund was in the single-engine plane when it went down on the 6100 block of Blue Creek Road. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was on board.

Records indicate the address of the plane’s owner matches Ostlund’s home address.

Authorities have released no information on what caused the crash.

Ostlund, a Republican, was elected to the county commission in 2002 and was serving his sixth term.

He has served as commission president multiple times and is also a previous president of the Montana Association of Counties.

He and his wife, Kristie, have five adult children between them.

Update 4 p.m.

One person was killed in the plane crash south of Billings Thursday afternoon, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder told MTN News.

The crash happened on the 6100 block of Blue Creek Road.

The plane was a single-engine plane, Linder said. He did not confirm if others were aboard.

Authorities are responding to a small plane crash Thursday afternoon on the 6100 block of Blue Creek Road.

Few details are immediately available. A Q2 News reporter is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.