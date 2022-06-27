Yellowstone National Park officials say they haven't forgotten about Cooke City

COOKE CITY — Extreme flooding doesn't usually happen in Yellowstone Park, at least not in our lifetime. In areas like Gardiner and Cooke City, residents hope that the roads can be fixed to save Yellowstone’s tourism season as well as the towns.

The flooding was detrimental to many towns across south-central Montana, redirecting rivers, taking out bridges and leaving communities stranded.

Both Montana and Wyoming have come together to get the north and northeast entrances of the park back up and running.

Park Superintendent Cameron Sholly and others gathered for a meeting in Cooke City Thursday to remind the community that Yellowstone has not forgotten them.

"That $50 million is for Cooke City as well," said Sholly.

Temporary fixes are on the way for both areas, but Sholly said the challenges are greater near Cooke City, where more changes have to be made.

"This corridor has got four different temporary fixes that have to be developed but are equally important," stated Sholly.

The federal highway teams were not able to get out to the damaged areas near Cooke City till the water went down but, Sholly said those repairs will be made as soon as possible.