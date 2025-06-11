Yellowstone National Park sees record-breaking visitation in May 2025

Mammoth Hot Springs, WY — Yellowstone National Park welcomed 566,363 recreation visits in May 2025, marking an 8% increase from May 2024, which recorded 522,450 visits. This month’s visitation was the highest on record for May and represents a significant 20% increase from May 2021, when the park saw 473,799 visits.

In 2025, Yellowstone has already hosted a total of 762,672 recreation visits, which is a 6% increase compared to 2024's figure of 719,127 visits, and an impressive 17% increase from 2021's total of 649,153 visits.

The following is a summary of year-to-date visitation trends over the past several years through May:

2025: 762,672

2024: 719,127

2023: 644,979

2022: 733,471 (Note: The park experienced a closure from June 13 to June 21 due to a historic flood; three entrances reopened on June 22.)

2021: 649,153

2020: 145,849 (This was impacted by a closure from March 24 to May 17 due to COVID-19, with two entrances reopening on May 18 and all five entrances by June 1.)

Visitors planning to explore Yellowstone during the busy summer months are encouraged to prepare in advance. For tips on visiting, the National Park Service (NPS) suggests checking out their "Top Things to Know" resource and downloading the free NPS app. The NPS also encourages visitors to commit to the Yellowstone Pledge, promoting responsible and safe outdoor practices.

For more detailed information on park visitation and how these statistics are calculated, please visit the NPS Stats website.

