Yellowstone records first grizzly bear sighting of 2026, five days ahead of last year's first spot

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park has recorded its first grizzly bear sighting of the year, with park biologists spotting the bear March 9 in the northern backcountry feeding on a bull bison carcass.

The sighting came five days earlier than the first sighting of last year, which occurred March 14. In 2024, the first sighting was March 3, and in both 2022 and 2023, it was March 7.

Male grizzlies typically emerge from hibernation in early March. Females with cubs come out later, in April and early May.

Park officials warn that bears feeding on carcasses can be aggressive toward people. The entire park is considered bear country — from the backcountry to the parking lots around Old Faithful.

All of Yellowstone is grizzly and black bear country: from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks and parking lots around Old Faithful. Protect yourself and bears by following these guidelines:

Prepare for a bear encounter by carrying bear spray [nps.gov], knowing how to use it and making sure it’s accessible.



Stay alert.



Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn or at night.



Do not run if you encounter a bear. Stay 100 yards (91 m) away from black and grizzly bears. Approaching bears within 100 yards is prohibited. Use binoculars, a telescope or telephoto lens to get a closer look.



Store food, garbage, barbecue grills and other attractants in hard-sided vehicles or bear-proof food storage boxes.



Report bear sightings and encounters to a park ranger immediately.



Learn more about bear safety [nps.gov].



Park officials say bear spray has proven effective in deterring bears defending cubs and food sources. It can also reduce the number of bears killed by people in self-defense. While firearms are allowed in the park, the discharge of a firearm by visitors is a violation of park regulations.

NOTE: The image of the grizzly bear is not the bear sighted on Mar. 9, 2026 - File photo

