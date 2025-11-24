Young artists make the Butte Christmas Stroll extra festive

BUTTE — It's a great time of year to take a little walk through Uptown Butte at the annual Christmas Stroll. Organizers for the annual event are announcing the winners of the annual Stroll button in preparation for the event that takes place on Dec. 5th.

After reviewing entries from hundreds of Butte school children, judges have selected 12-year-old Rosaleah Big Beaver, a sixth grader at West Elementary School.

Big Beaver says her design celebrates Butte's mining history with a depiction of Santa's elves toiling away in a mine shaft.

"It makes me feel special, and I think it's gonna make the holidays more magical and festive," says Rosaleah Big Beaver.

Big Beaver and the other children will be honored at the annual tree lighting ceremony, followed by the Children's Light Parade that winds through Uptown streets.

Mainstreet Uptown, one of the main organizers for the event, says they are still looking for nominations for grand marshals of the Light Parade

On December 6th, the winners will be honored during the tree lighting ceremony at 6:30 pm at the BSB Courthouse at 155 W. Granite Street, and then will be invited to help lead the Christmas Stroll Children's Light Parade at 6:45 pm.

Many thanks to the sponsors of the Stroll Button Design Contest and prizes -- Northwestern Energy, Ziply Fiber, and the members of Mainstreet Uptown Butte.

HERE ARE THE WINNERS OF THE 2025 CONTEST:

The First Place Adult Button Design selected for its creativity and consistency with our theme “It’s a Mining City Christmas” by Rosaleah Big Beaver, age 12, a 6th grade student at West Elementary

She will receive $300 in Uptown Bucks to spend at Uptown stores of her choice.

The First Place Child Button Design winner is JIgme Hanley, age 13. a 7th grade student at Butte Central. He will also receive $300 in Uptown Bucks.

Two second-place winners in each category were also chosen, and they will receive $200 each in Uptown Bucks. Second place winners are Pearl Potts, age 12, a 6th grade student at West Elementary, and Austin Hunter, age 9, a 4th grade student at West Elementary.

Also, this year, the judges selected 10 honorable mentions to recognize the quality of their artistic efforts. Each will receive $25 in Uptown Bucks to spend as they choose in Uptown Butte businesses. Congratulations to our Honorable Mention Winners – Lucy Loushin, Karly Kindt, Lulu Hansen, Caroline Lahey, Sawyer Dalton, Ella Briggs, Kimberly Stebbins, Kara Demontiney, Mason Burdeau, and Lily Gwinon.

Mainstreet Uptown Butte will be accepting nominations for Grand Marshal for the Children’s Light Parade for just a few more days. If you know of a business person or group worthy of this distinction and recognition, please send your nominations that include why they deserve this honor, including how best to contact them to geverett@montana.com before Friday, November 28th.

