Youth from Butte dies at Discovery Ski Area, officials say

BUTTE — A Butte youth died from a ski accident at Discovery Ski Area on Saturday, according to a social media post from the ski area and the Granite County Sheriff's Office.

Discovery said in a social media post that ski patrol responded to the report of a minor hitting a tree Saturday morning and immediately began performing life-saving measures. They were unable to resuscitate the youth.

Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson said on social media that the coroner's office is investigating and no additional details will be released at this time.

Sheriff Dunkerson did identify the victim as a "young man" and offered condolences to the family.

