Lori Vallow Daybell waives opportunity to appear in an Arizona courtroom

PHOENIX, Arizona — Although scheduled to be in an Arizona courtroom Wednesday morning, Lori Vallow Daybell instead chose to waive her presence at the case management hearing.

In her place, Daybell's newly appointed public defender asked for more time to review discovery. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 5, where Lori's attorney asked to waive her attendance there as well.

Daybell faces criminal charges in Arizona related to the death of 4th husband, Charles Vallow.

Last year Lori was convicted in an Ada County courtroom of the murder of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy to murder her husband Chad's first wife, Tammy.

Daybell was sentenced to three life sentences without parole.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is currently on trial in Ada County facing similar charges. He faces the death penalty.