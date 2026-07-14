HELENA — Healthcare in Montana is entering a new chapter as St. Peter's Health and Billings Clinic-Logan Health announced Tuesday that they are exploring ways to partner that they believe will strengthen and expand local healthcare services.

(WATCH: Major Montana healthcare organizations exploring partnership)

Major Montana healthcare organizations exploring partnership

“We really have similar values and really similar focuses for care in our state," Dr. Clint Seger, Chief Executive Officer of Billings Clinic-Logan Health shared.

Both healthcare organizations say that discussions of the partnership have been in the works for around the past six months. Those discussions have been focused on collaborating in areas such as clinical services, workforce development, operational efficiencies, technology, purchasing, and other ways to enhance and expand current care offerings.

"In today's healthcare environment, partnering is essential for improving access to care when there’s limited clinical resources," Wade Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at St. Peter’s Health, shared. "We believe Montana’s independent health systems can be stronger by working together for our patients.”

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St. Peter’s Health has served as the longest-serving Helena-area community hospital for over 140 years. St. Peter’s Health says a pillar of its services has been providing local care while adapting to the evolving needs of the people it serves. They further added that collaboration and successful partnerships with community organizations have long been a focus of its mission.

Billings Clinic – Logan Health has a longstanding history of working in communities across Montana and northern Wyoming, with leadership highlighting efforts to elevate care locally while also maintaining local governance and decision-making. The Montana-based health system has a network with facilities in 25 communities.

"At the heart of these conversations is a shared mission and belief that healthcare decisions should remain rooted in the communities we serve," Seger noted. "We can build on our collective strengths."

Marian Davidson-MTN News Billings Clinic Broadwater recently built a $5 million addition to their medical building.

Leaders from both organizations emphasized that the exploration process is focused on creating long-term benefits for patients, caregivers, physicians, and communities while preserving each health system's commitment to local stewardship.

“To look at how we can share resources, share expertise, share clinicians, to improve patient care. I think it is a win for the state," Johnson expressed.

Additionally, board members, executives, and physician leaders from both organizations have discussed concepts for an expanded relationship and are now ready to move forward with formalizing a letter of Intent to define goals and objectives.

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Currently, neither health system says they are pursuing these discussions as a merger or an acquisition. The estimated timeline for the assessment process is six to nine months.

In 2023, Billings Clinic merged with Kalispell-based Logan Health, becoming the largest independent health care system in Montana.