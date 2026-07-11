Man charged with Deliberate Homicide in Missoula stabbing death

MISSOULA — A 39-year-old man made his first court appearance Thursday on charges of deliberate homicide in connection with a fatal stabbing earlier this week in Missoula.

Jeremy Means appeared virtually before a judge in Missoula County Justice Court, where bond was set at $1 million. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

MTN News

The incident unfolded early Tuesday morning when officers responded to a stabbing report around 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North California Street. Vaughn Tlustosch, 41, of Missoula, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police then responded to Means' residence near downtown Missoula, prompting a SWAT team response near West Spruce Street. Hours later, a detective located and arrested Means in the 800 block of Wyoming Street.

Court records show Means was in Missoula on parole after serving time for assaulting someone with a hammer in Lewis and Clark County in 2019. His prison records also show previous convictions for assault on a peace officer in Yellowstone County in 2012 and assault in Blaine County in 2005.

Means is scheduled to return to court on July 20 for the deliberate homicide charge.

