Man hospitalized after car strikes pedestrian, crashes into Butte Subway restaurant

BUTTE — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a car struck him and crashed into a Subway restaurant in Butte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. on South Montana Street.

Police say a woman was driving southbound when her vehicle hit a male pedestrian. The car then slammed into the Subway building before coming to a stop against a retaining wall on the south side of the parking lot.

First responders rushed the man to Saint James Hospital. The Subway building also sustained damage in the crash.

Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

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