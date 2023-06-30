Man running across America to honor veterans arrives in Helena

HELENA — Noah Coughlan is on his fourth and final solo run across America. This run is a 3,500-mile tribute to American soldiers, named Run for Revival.

"That we have a lot more in common then we do apart, and part of that has to do with our veterans. So they really do enrich many of the communities around them. And I just wanted to say thank you and get this flag from ocean to ocean over five months and seventeen days. Memorial day to Veterans day,” Coughlan said.

He is carrying an American flag flown by the United States Air Force in Saudi Arabia with him.

Coughlan started at the Peace Arch Memorial in Blaine, Washington on Memorial Day and arrived in Helena Friday afternoon, on June 30th.

Coughlan has been meeting veterans and heroes as he makes his way across America, and will end the run in Miami on Veteran's day.

Coughlan aims to become just the fifth person to cross America on foot a total of four separate times.