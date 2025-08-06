Montana Ag Network: Blueberry farm opens in the Flathead

Hidden Meadow Berries

A total of 900 blueberry bushes now sit on two acres on the Young’s family property.

“We’re always up for a new challenge and we just figured this is a pretty good challenge to see how we do,” added Danica Young.

Hidden Meadow Berries offers U-pick by appointment and also sells take-home blueberry bushes.

“We have the ability to, let’s take and give people what they would love to have in their yards, if they don’t have the room in their yards they can come here and pick, and if they want to plant some in their yards, we will sell these great healthy blueberry bushes to them,” Chris Rash said.

Rash said a take-home blueberry bush costs around $150 while U-pick charges $5 a pound, “Picking something that they can enjoy later, that’s cheaper than buying it from the local grocery store.”

Hidden Meadow Berries

Hidden Meadow Berries will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until harvest wraps up in early fall.

Those interested are asked to schedule by appointment by calling Stephanie Rash at 406-750-1056 or Danica Young at 406-471-3119.

“So far, just eating them plain seems to be the best option, but ice cream is a very close second,” Danica Young said.

Hidden Meadow Berries is located at 5555 Ashley Lake Road in Kila.

Hidden Meadow Berries Map