MISSOULA — The Nonsense Ranch in Missoula celebrates animals for their special needs and their special personalities.

The Robbins, the couple behind the animal sanctuary, keep the ranch running with help from the community.

“They’re fun, they’ll head butt each other from time to time. But that’s just part of it, huh, Murph?” Lindsay Robbins said, petting Murphy, a highland cow. “It is always a huge learning experience. It's heartbreaking sometimes, but it's just so rewarding during the good times and the bad.”

Take a visit to The Nonsense Ranch in Missoula:

Montana Ag Network: Embracing nonsense at The Nonsense Ranch

Lindsay and Jamie Robbins never planned to have a sanctuary. Then, they built their house on the outskirts of Missoula.

“As soon as we got the space, it was like "Let’s fill it with pets that need a home,” Lindsay Robbins said. “People started getting ahold of us and asking if we could take their pets that they could no longer take care of or that had special needs.”

With pastures and room to spare, they got more and more animals. Then in 2024, they made things official, becoming a registered nonprofit.

“I’ve always loved goats since I was little, so now we have 15,” Jamie Robbins said.

The couple cares for one cow, one bearded dragon, two horses, five sheep, five cats, seven pigs, 11 dogs, 57 chickens and a few other birds.

Most of the animals come from Montana, some from across the country, but all need a home.

“Millie, our dog that doesn't have any eyes, had her eyes removed down in Texas due to some trauma down there. We don't know 100%, but they think it's from dogfighting,” Lindsay Robbins said. “As soon as she was safe to fly, they flew her on up.”

Caroline Weiss/MTN News The Nonsense Ranch in Missoula celebrates animals for their special needs and their special personalities.

When animals arrive, they are welcomed into a new pack. The Robbins have even had horses, pigs and chickens that needed extra care live inside the house with them, plus the cats and dogs.

The couple said the whole herd gets along. At night, many in the pasture even cuddle with Murphy, the highland cow the Robbins have raised since she was 10 days old.

“She's quite the girl. She was raised with all the goats and the sheep, so I truthfully think she thinks she's a goat. She wants to be one of the horses,” Lindsay Robbins said. “They're just one big misfit family.”

The animals stay at the ranch their whole lives. But caring for so many takes time, money and strength.

“Sadly, we lose a few every year,” Jamie Robbins said.

“Yeah, that's part of it with taking on special needs animals,” Lindsay Robbins said. “You know, the vet bills are high, the feed bills are high.”

The ranch relies completely on donations, with the Robbins covering whatever is not from their own pockets. Many in the community, both individuals and local businesses, help out, offering money, food and supplies.

Missoula dispensary Greenhouse Pharmacy and grocery store Orange Street Food Farm are just some of the businesses that have contributed.

Wilson McLaughlin, a senior at Hellgate High School and family friend of the Robbins, organized produce donations from Orange Street Food Farm for her National Honor Society project.

Caroline Weiss/MTN News Lindsay and Jamie Robbins never planned to have a sanctuary, but then they built their house on the outskirts of Missoula.

“Any chance I get, I’d like to help this place out because I love all the animals,” McLaughlin said.

The ranch gets unsold produce weekly. Lindsay Robbins said this is a huge help, providing healthy food and fun enrichment for the animals.

“It's just amazing to be able to feed them fruits and veggies and stuff that they wouldn't, you know, normally get. We can't afford to feed them like that every day,” she said.

“That's part of the reason that I decided to do my project here,” McLaughlin said. “Like if I can take away even a small amount of food costs so that they can pay to get their hoofs trimmed, their teeth trimmed or just other vet bills, I think that's incredibly important.”

Robbins said the community support really does keep the ranch running. She hopes it will continue for years, so that many more animals can live their lives out with a little bit of nonsense.

“If we don't get donations, we can't take on new animals,” she said. “But, hopefully, we can keep doing what we're doing because it's, man, is it fun.”