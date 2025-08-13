Montana Ag Network: 'Farm In The Dell' grows community and opportunity in Lewistown

LEWISTOWN — Just outside of Lewistown, the Heart of Montana Farm in the Dell is planting more than produce — it’s growing friendships, community, and a sense of purpose for adults with developmental disabilities.

The farm gives people like Carson Patten, who has Down syndrome, the chance to take part in meaningful work.

Montana Ag: 'Farm In The Dell' grows community and opportunity in Lewistown

“I pull weeds and take out the hay off the field,” Patten said.

The idea began in 2016 when Patten’s mother, Kaylene, and a small group started talking about creating a place like this in Fergus County.

“We held an open house and invited the public to it, and the public was all for it,” she said. “They were so excited to have something like this in Lewistown.”

The group found the perfect location on 160 acres in Fergus County — a property with deep roots in the community’s history.

“It used to be the old county poor farm,” said executive director Thomas Peterson. “If you were down on your luck or had a disability, you could come out here and work, and they’d feed you. So, it’s a similar idea with what we’re doing now.”

Thomas Peterson (MTN News photo)

The long-term vision is to house eight full-time residents who will work the land, care for animals and be part of the community.

The organization is applying for a Community Development Block Grant, with hopes of starting construction on a house in spring 2026 and completing the home by the end of that year.

They would then plan to welcome residents to the property in the spring of 2027.

“This will be the home for the rest of their life, in theory,” Peterson said. “And I just think it’s remarkable that I’m able to be a part of an organization that’s doing this.”

While the residential component is still in the works, the farm already serves as a gathering place.

Its annual fall festival draws more than 2,000 visitors over two days.

“We’ve got pumpkins, flowers and produce, fun and games, food, live music, a hay bale maze, hayrides, a haunted barn, fresh-pressed apple cider,” said board member Danielle Redish. “We want people to feel welcome.”

Danielle Redish (MTN News photo)

For board member Lisa Hahn, the farm’s mission is simple.

“Our goal is to put a home out here and have a place for people with developmental disabilities to come and have a purpose, be part of the community,” Hahn said. “Even if they’re not living here, we’ll be open to the community so they just feel needed.”

For aspiring farmers like Carson Patten, that means a future filled with independence.

“If I live in my own home, I can do cooking, laundry, take out the trash, get the mail,” he said. “Living my dream.”

