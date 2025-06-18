Montana Ag Network: Farmers and ranchers face destroyed crops after hailstorm

SHEPHERD — While Monday’s hailstorm hammered homeowners in Shepherd, growers also suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars from lost crops.

Norman Haaland, who grows malt barley just south of Shepherd, said he received a call from his neighbors after the storm had passed, informing him that his machine shed was no longer standing tall.

Watch full video of crop damage from Monday storm below:

Farmers and ranchers faced with crop damage after Monday storm

"'Norman, you realize your machinery shed is gone. It's out in your field,'” Haaland recalled the conversation Wednesday.

Not only was the machine shed gone, but the swather sitting inside was also swallowed by debris, leaving Haaland with a sight he is still trying to process.

“I'm just waiting for them to come out and look at it, so we can start cleaning up,” Haaland said.

But not everything can be cleaned up. Haaland’s crops were destroyed by the hail.

One hundred fifty acres of what used to be two-to-three foot tall malt barley are now flat.

“That crop out there is probably worth about a hundred grand. So, that's a loss,” Haaland said. “Yeah, it hurts. It's a real financial loss.”

Hannah Pedeferri/ MTN News Norman Haaland's malt barley fields

Just down the road, the MSU Agriculture Center of Research in Huntley is also facing devastation.

“There's really nothing. We have no crops left on the station,” Kent McVay, the superintendent of the agriculture center, said.

The research and experiment team are unable to replant crops this year. The station grows winter and spring wheat and other crops for research purposes.

“We'll have no harvest here on station this fall,” McVay said.

McVay recalled similar damage from a storm in 2019, when total damage was estimated at $1 million.

“We may have as much damage this time as we did then,” McVay.

A field day was scheduled for Wednesday at the station was canceled because there was nothing to show.