Montana Ag Network: Sustainable Oils opens in Great Falls
Posted at 10:23 PM, Jun 26, 2022
Sustainable Oils recently opened a new North America headquarters building in Great Falls. Camelina is a short-season nonfood oilseed crop that grows between crop cycles on land farmers keep fallow or idle. The facility employs a staff of 13 and works with more than 100 U.S. farmers to grow camelina, used by their parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels.

Sustainable Oils is at 4401 Innovation Street; click here to visit the website.

