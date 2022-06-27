Sustainable Oils recently opened a new North America headquarters building in Great Falls. Camelina is a short-season nonfood oilseed crop that grows between crop cycles on land farmers keep fallow or idle. The facility employs a staff of 13 and works with more than 100 U.S. farmers to grow camelina, used by their parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels.
Sustainable Oils is at 4401 Innovation Street; click here to visit the website.
TRENDING NOW
- Rally against Roe v. Wade repeal in GF
- Independence Day celebrations
- Sustainable Oils opens in Great Falls
- Special Report: Montana's 2022 Floods
- Obituary: James Lee Clark
- Montana State Fair: concert acts