Montana Ag Network: talking about drought at MAGIE
Prev
Next
Montana Ag Network: talking about drought at MAGIE
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 10:55:28-05
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Agricultural & Industrial Exhibit - also known as MAGIE - recently hosted its annual three-day event at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls, featuring scores of exhibitors from across the country. Watch the video above to see Brianna Juneau's report on the conversations about drought conditions across Montana.
TRENDING:
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.