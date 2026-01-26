MT AG: Live Oak Belgians in St. Ignatius receives grant to boost agri-tourism

ST. IGNATIUS — A St. Ignatius ranch is transforming Montana's agricultural heritage into a unique tourism destination while preserving the state's history for future generations. Live Oak Belgians offers many different experiences from wedding venues to tours around the Mission Valley.

Live Oak Belgians, owned by Kenn McCarty, has evolved from a simple ranch experience into a agri-tourism operation in Western Montana. McCarty, who spent years in fire service before dedicating himself to raising Belgian draft horses, discovered his calling among the rolling hills of St. Ignatius.

"When you have something that is as amazing as these giant draft horses, and now this property all the ideas kind of grew together and multiplied," McCarty said.

The ranch recently received a $49,000 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce specifically designed to support agri-tourism ventures. McCarty is using these funds to restore an old town barn into a five-star guest rental, maintaining the authentic character of Montana's past.

"We we're gonna make every effort possible to make this former barn like a cabin out of the 1890's," McCarty said.

Live Oak Belgians partnered with Missoula's Waste Less Works to save the historic barn from the landfill. Ranch Caretaker Nate Eyre oversees the restoration project, which emphasizes sustainability through reclaimed materials.

"There's a lot of waste in construction and one of the goals is to see how much we can use reclaimed material, I'm hoping it can be 90% and we're on track right now," Eyre said.

The restored cabin serves multiple purposes beyond guest accommodations. After hosting a recent film production, Live Oak Belgians is positioning itself as a filming location for future projects.

"It would be both a unique place to rent for a vacation rental, but also make it set ready for future film production," McCarty said.

McCarty emphasizes that collaboration drives the ranch's success, creating mutually beneficial relationships with local businesses and partners.

"Everybody is hungry for something they haven't experienced and they haven't lived…it's our job and indeed our privilege to give them that," McCarty said. "We're all in this together, they help us make money and we help them make money, that's the beauty of it all."

The ranch continues expanding its services while maintaining its focus on keeping tourism dollars within the local community and preserving Montana's agricultural heritage.

