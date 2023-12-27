MT Ag Network: MSU Extension offering Summer Internships for 2024

BOZEMAN — Are you interested in becoming a Montana State University Extension Agent?

A great first step would be applying for the Extension Summer Internship program. Interns are needed for Glacier, Cascade, Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Madison and Jefferson counties.

Interns will gain professional experience utilizing nonformal education strategies by partnering with Extension agents to plan, implement, and evaluate educational programs for adults and youth in field offices. MSU Extension Interns work in county or reservation Extension offices under the direction of one or more Extension agents. Upon completion of an internship, the student will understand the nature and responsibilities of being an MSU Extension agent.

Here's a look at the responsibilities, required qualifications and other information:

Responsibilities:

Increase educational experiences for Extension clientele Expand educational opportunities (skills and knowledge) for youth or adults Lead at least one educational programming effort Become a part of the Extension team in the office

Required Qualifications:

Willingness to learn and be involved with many aspects of local Extension programming Demonstrated ability to work successfully with youth or adults Demonstrated ability to take initiative on projects and activities under a supervisor’s guidance Good written and verbal communication skills Effective organizational skills Ability and interest to serve the audience(s) and program disciplines identified for the specific position details

Preferred Qualifications:

Interest in pursuing a professional career in Extension or other related fields

Desired Skills or Experience: Attention to detail, critical thinking and decision making skills, ability to follow through with projects and assignments, proficient communications skills, and a willingness to learn. A successful applicant will have a positive attitude, creative thinking abilities, experience developing collaborative efforts, and the ability to pursue innovative approaches to problem solving.

Note: If an intern applies for university credit for the internship, additional requirements (i.e., junior standing) and other responsibilities may apply. Consult with your advisor.

Contact Information: Please contact individuals listed in the “Supervising Agent” section for questions about the individual positions.

Compensation: Up to $5,250.00 for approximately eight full-time weeks

Application Procedure: (applications due; January 31, 2024)

Letter of application addressing each listed qualification;

Current resume; and

Name, addresses, and phone numbers for three references.

Employment is contingent on successful completion of a background check.

Click here to complete your application, provide your contact information and upload the required documents