GREAT FALLS — As the partial US government shutdown continues, much of the national spotlight has shifted to federal workers and agencies such as the TSA. However, the effects have spread far beyond Washington DC to Montana's fields and farms.

Partial government shutdown stalls USDA payments, leaving some Montana farmers in limbo

For some farmers, particularly those just starting out, the shutdown has contributed to an already difficult situation.

Rising land prices and competition from cheaper imported items have reduced profit margins. Delays in government funding are exacerbating the situation.

“When they get paid for their commodities, it's going to have the USDA's name on that check,” said Walter Schweitzer, President of the Montana Farmers Union. “For them to be able to deposit that check into the bank, they need someone from the USDA to sign off on that check. If the offices are closed, the check is useless to them until it’s opened.”

The closing of the US Department of Agriculture offices has interrupted crucial activities such as loan processing and crop report verification. Without these services, many farmers are unable to pay their expenses or plan for the future season.

The closure has also resulted in a huge backlog in federal reporting systems, delaying important initiatives and increasing uncertainty throughout the agricultural sector.

Farmers across Montana are calling for a resolution, hoping that the government will reopen soon so that they may resume normal operations — and ensuring that their livelihoods, which are already dependent on the weather, are not jeopardized by politics.

