Some Montana ranchers want mandatory 'country-of-origin' labeling on beef

MTN News
Some Montana cattle producers said Tuesday they want the "Country of Origin labels" to return to beef packaging.

Those labels were on beef products until about 10 years ago, but were removed after the World Trade Organization said the practice discriminated against imported meat.

Those in favor of the labeling say there is bipartisan support as they hope to include this legislation in the 2025-2026 Farm Bill.

With a clear label, ranchers say they expect consumer demand will lead to meatpackers paying more for US beef over that of other countries.

"Competition can only occur in the grocery store if the consumer can exercise choice. They cannot do that without being informed as to the origins of the product they are purchasing. So, presently, with consumers unable to initiate demand signals upstream into the supply chain, the meatpackers simply have an inventory they have to replace. They can choose from whichever of the 20 countries they want to source the beef," said Bill Bullard, CEO of R-CALF USA (Ranchers-Cattlemen Action Legal Fund United Stockgrowers of America).

Labeling advocates say they are also hoping for support from Montana's congressional delegation as they continue to meet with lawmakers on the matter.

