Town of Shelby is dealing with water troubles

GREAT FALLS — The town of Shelby is dealing with water issues due to low levels in a nearby reservoir.

The town's Facebook page said just after 2 p.m. on Friday: "EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY! We are asking the community to please hold off on watering while we work on our Wellfield Project to get all of our wells online. We will update as soon as it is okay to start watering again."

The Crossroads Correctional Facility in Shelby is also affected. The Montana Department of Corrections has been receiving updates regarding the water shortage, and said in a news release that work is being performed to bring water back into the reservoir.

Prison staff are providing bottled water to the inmates, and water tankers are being brought in for non-potable uses along with portable toilets.

As of 5:30 p.m., water was beginning to be delivered to the facility via the regular water system. However, pressure needs to continue to build and water lines must clear of sediment before full use is restored.

Ryan Gustin, director of public affairs for Core Civic, the parent company of the prison, said in an email:

Crossroads Correctional Center is a 712-bed facility for federal and state inmates.