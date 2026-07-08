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Montana attorney general questions Wardle plea agreement

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MTN News file
Christopher Wardle, who was accused of assaulting and strangling his now-deceased wife, Catherine Sorensen, has been offered a plea deal in Gallatin County.
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BOZEMAN - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is criticizing the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office over its plea agreement in the Christopher Wardle case.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Knudsen said he is concerned the deal is too lenient, questioned the office’s handling of domestic violence cases, and requested a report outlining its plea bargaining policies, along with a list of domestic violence and partner strangulation cases resolved through dismissals or plea agreements since January 2022.

He asked the county to respond by July 31.

Read the letter below or click here to download:

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This is a developing story.

RELATED: "Terrible": Knudsen weighs in on controversial Gallatin County plea deal

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