Montana Department of Justice website hacked this week

HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) has confirmed their website was hacked for a short period on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

A spokesperson with DOJ told MTN, “Someone was able to post a message on the DOJ website yesterday. It was identified and removed within 20 minutes.”

The website has since been restored.

DOJ says everything on the website is public information, and there was no confidential or sensitive information on the website.

MTN reached out for additional information regarding what led to the vulnerability on the site, if other state agencies were involved and if the hacker had made any demands. The DOJ did not directly address those questions in their response.

The Montana Department of Justice statement to MTN on the hack:

