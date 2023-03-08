Montana men knocked from Big Sky tourney with loss to Northern Arizona

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana Grizzlies became the latest victim of a Northern Arizona upset Tuesday at the Big Sky Conference men’s basketball tournament.

Ninth-seeded NAU got six 3-pointers and 28 points to beat fourth-seeded Montana 83-71 at Idaho Central Arena. The win propels the Lumberjacks, now 12-22, to the tournament title game Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. With the loss, Montana’s record is now 17-14.

Trailing 41-40, The Lumberjacks went on a 15-6 run in the second half to gain separation. The eventually build the lead to 12 points on two Cone foul shots with 5:39 remaining. Montana could not get its deficit below five points the rest of the way.

Cone scored the dagger on a turnaround jumper to make the score 73-65 with 1:20 remaining.

Xavier Fuller and Carson Towt each had 14 points for NAU, which knocked off top-seeded Eastern Washington on Sunday with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Oakland Fort. The Lumberjacks shot 50% from the field and made eight 3s.

Montana was led by Dischon Thomas’ 19 points. Josh Bannan added 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds. Brandon Whitney had 10. A night after scoring a career-high 28 in a win over Idaho State, UM’s Aanen Moody was limited to six points.

