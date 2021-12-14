1 dead, 1 injured in I-90 crash in Sweet Grass County

Update 1:05 p.m. Tuesday

The Montana Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible involvement of one or two semi-trailers in the crash.

In a crash report, the MHP said the 33-year-old woman who died was driving a 2003 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle went off the highway to the right. The driver overcorrected, the patrol said, and the Jeep went into a slide and rolled several times.

The driver died at the scene. A 25-year-old man from Billings was the other occupant and he was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment.

The patrol report lists two semi-tractors as being involved, including a 1987 Kenworth pulling double trailers and 2019 Peterbuilt pulling a single trailer. The report narrative states that the involvement of the semi-trucks in the crash remains under investigation.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

First Report

BIG TIMBER - One person was killed and another injured early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at mile marker 370, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronnenberg said in a social media post.

A 33-year-old woman from Gallatin County was killed and a male occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, the sheriff said. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The male occupant was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment. The names of the victims have not been released.

Ronnenberg said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.