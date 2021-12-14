Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured in I-90 crash in Sweet Grass County

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted at 11:12 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 15:07:48-05

Update 1:05 p.m. Tuesday

The Montana Highway Patrol said they are investigating the possible involvement of one or two semi-trailers in the crash.

In a crash report, the MHP said the 33-year-old woman who died was driving a 2003 Jeep Cherokee when the vehicle went off the highway to the right. The driver overcorrected, the patrol said, and the Jeep went into a slide and rolled several times.

The driver died at the scene. A 25-year-old man from Billings was the other occupant and he was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment.

The patrol report lists two semi-tractors as being involved, including a 1987 Kenworth pulling double trailers and 2019 Peterbuilt pulling a single trailer. The report narrative states that the involvement of the semi-trucks in the crash remains under investigation.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

First Report

BIG TIMBER - One person was killed and another injured early Tuesday in a rollover crash on Interstate 90 in Sweet Grass County.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at mile marker 370, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronnenberg said in a social media post.

A 33-year-old woman from Gallatin County was killed and a male occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the crash, the sheriff said. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The male occupant was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment. The names of the victims have not been released.

Ronnenberg said the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader