Update: 2 dead in collision between train and semi in Park County

Update 11:15 a.m. Monday:

The Montana Highway Patrol said two people died in a crash between a semi and train. The patrol initially reported one fatality.

In a press release late Monday morning, the patrol said the semi failed to stop at a stop sign at a railroad crossing and was struck by an oncoming train near the back of the cab on the driver's side. The semi then caught on fire.

One of the deceased was identified as a 23-year-old from Turlock, Calif. The identity of the second person, a passenger in the semi, was not immediately known, the press release states.

LIVINGSTON - The driver of a semi-trailer was killed when his vehicle was hit by a train.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Sunday at about 9:30 p.m. east of Livingston.

The semi was struck getting off Interstate 90 near mile marker 350.

The semi driver died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation.

