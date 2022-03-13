1 dead in Flathead County crash

A woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Flathead County near Marion on Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The MHP crash report said a 69-year-old Marion woman was driving a Ford F-250 westbound on US-2 when she drifted off to the right around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle struck a delineator post at mile marker 106.5 then went up on an embankment and rolled into some trees.

The woman was wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP, and road conditions were listed as wet.

No further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.