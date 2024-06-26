1 man dead, another injured in Carbon County crash

GREAT FALLS — An 81-year-old man from Bearcreek has died following a crash southeast of Red Lodge on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol said said the the crash just at about 3:15 p.m. along State Highway 308 at mile post 3.9 near Washoe in Carbon County.

According to the MHP, the man was driving a Honda Pilot toward Red Lodge when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane.

The Honda collided with a Ford Escape driven by a 72-year-old man from Belfry.

The 81-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Billings, where he later died.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office identified him as Richard DeVille.



The 72-year-old man sustained what were said to be "serious injuries" and was taken to a medical facility in Red Lodge.

According to the MHP, the man who died was wearing a seatbelt; the injured man was not.

Alcohol/impaired driving are not suspected as factors in the crash.