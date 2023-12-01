UPDATE: 1 person killed, 3 hurt in Friday morning Lake County crash

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m. - December 1, 2023

We are learning more information about a Friday morning fatal crash that happened on U.S. Highway 93 near Rollins.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports a 54-year-old man from Rollins died and three other people were hurt in the crash which happened at approximately 7 a.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash — including a school bus — which happened near the intersection with Mello Cove Lane.

MHP reports a 61-year-old woman driving the school bus was headed northbound when she lost control on a curve and crossed the center line.

Two vehicles headed southbound on Highway 93 collided with the bus. The victim was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

MHP reports the roads were icy and snowy at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

(first report: 2:23 p.m. - December 1, 2023)

One person died in a Friday morning crash involving a school bus and a pick-up truck near Rollins in Lake County.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 93 near Mello Cave Lane.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells MTN News that the driver of the pick-up truck has passed away.

Sheriff Bell said no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

The cause is currently under investigation.

We will have more on this story once information is released.

- information from Sean Wells included in this report