10 Treasure State natives among Montana State's 20 early football signings

BOZEMAN — Montana State’s December signing class may not be as large in 2025 as some of his previous groups, but coach Brent Vigen couldn’t be happier with the group’s quality.

“It’s smaller in number, but from a high school perspective we ended up meeting all the needs we set out to get back in the offseason,” he said. “This is a group that could be very impactful.”

The Bobcats made official the commitments of 20 student-athletes on Wednesday, the first day allowable for signings. Of those, 10 hail from the Treasure State, including three from Bozeman and two from Missoula.

“It starts with that group in-state,” Vigen said. “We targeted the number of guys that we got and we feel really good about them. They have the ability to have a lasting impact here, like many before them have.”

Vigen and his staff cast the net far and wide outside Montana’s borders. Four come to Bozeman from the Lone Star State, two from Minnesota, and one each from Arizona, California, Oregon and Washington.

“Out of state, it was a mix of guys that we had committed in the summer but then a grouping of guys that really had phenomenal senior years,” he said. “Those guys we got on the radar in the last month or so and were able to secure a commitment.”

December High School Additions

Jace Bantz, DE

6-5, 210, Fr, Grass Range, MT (Grass Range-Winnett)

Player Notes: Rushed for 228 yards and two touchdowns as a senior, with 593 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches... threw for 920 yards and 16 touchdowns... logged 120 tackles with six interceptions... scored two defensive touchdowns. From Defensive Line Coach Nick Jean-Baptiste: “Jace is very physical, very athletic. He’s playing small-town ball, but he plays very physical and it just pops on film. He can be one of those guys that’s going to get here and grown and continue to get better and better. As he learns the position he’s going to be a scary individual to play against because of his physicality and aggression and athleticism.”

Elias Bonner, DB

5-11, 180, Fr, Billings, MT (West)

Player Notes: Compiled 2,792 career all-purpose yards (per MaxPreps)... first team all-state receiver, safety and punt returner as a junior. From MSU Safeties/Nickels Coach Bryan Shepherd: “I’m very excited about Elias after seeing him in all three phases. Catching balls and seeing how explosive he is after the catch really stands out. he’s someone that’s strong and tough. Then to see him as a punt returner is to see his dynamic skills in being a playmaker. And then defensively, he’s a hard-nosed player who is physical at the point of attack, does a really good job as far as exploding to the ball carrier at the point of attack, and he is good at attacking the ball in the air.”

Brody Bulette, OL

6-6, 296, Fr, Polson, MT (Polson)

Player Notes: Earned second team all-state honors as a junior (offensive line)... 2025 first team All-Northwest Class A. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Matt Smith: “Brody has great size and a great frame that we can build upon. He moves really well for his size. He plays both ways and he’s a tenacious finisher. He’s really a smart young man that I think has a very bright future as he continues to work.”

Kaden Cole, WR

6-1, 180, Fr, Hosuton, TX (Houston Heights)

Player Notes: 44 catches as a senior, including 17 touchdowns... 21.9 yards per catch... 1,322 all-purpose yards. From MSU Receivers Coach Sam Mix: “Kaden is a kid that can really stretch the field. He has good size at 6-1, 180, and he runs (the 40) in low four-fives. He’s a long strider, I think around 48 (seconds) in the 400 (meters), but he has extreme one-on-one ability. It’s rare to go down to a spot like Houston and find a skilled player like Kaden available, but we couldn’t be happier that we found him. He makes guys miss in space is extremely good at one-on-one route running, and high points the football. He’s a true outside receiver and gives us some length and speed on the perimeter.”

Carter Dahlke, WR

5-9, 175, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: Compiled 1,545 total yards with 21 touchdowns at Gallatin High... earned seven first team all-state and four second team or honorable mention honors from his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons combined... 2024 Eastern AA Offensive Player of the Year. From MSU Receivers Coach Sam Mix: “It’s been really fun to follow Carter’s high school career, and I appreciate the relationship we’ve built over the last couple of years. He’s an explosive human, an aggressive player, good on defense, good on special teams, the intangibles stick out, the test numbers stick out, but I think the number one thing about Carter is his competitiveness. That’s been cool to have a front row seat to experience with him being at Gallatin High School. We’re really excited about him.”

Adam Guajardo, DE

6-3, 197, Fr, Missoula, MT (Big Sky)

Player Notes: Logged 60 total tackles (32 solo) as a senior... 10 tackles-for-loss with two sacks, two pass breakups and one interception... all-state in track and field as a junior, when he helped break the divisional 4 x 400 m relay record. From MSU Defensive Line Coach Nick Jean-Baptiste: “Some people say Adam is a track kid that plays football, but he’s actually a football kid that runs track. You can see that by how physical he is, and that really pops on film. He’s really athletic, and playing on a really good defensive line he was able to make plays that came to him. He’s still growing, and his potential is through the roof.”

Bobby Gutzman, WR

6-2, 180, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)

Player Notes: Caught 21 passes for 489 yards and scored six touchdowns (four receiving, one rushing, one kick return) as a senior... 521 receiving yards, 767 all-purpose yards... 25 tackles, two for a loss with one sack, four interceptions, nine pass breakups... all-state safety as a junior, honorable mention all-state receiver... six-time academic all-state... all-conference in the high jump... 2023 basketball state champions, earned all-tournament honors in 2024. From MSU Receivers Coach Sam Mix: “We came onto Bobby a little bit late in the process but he genuinely wowed us at camp this summer and then it turned into a really special senior season at Gallatin High. He’s a homegrown kid and his competitiveness in one-on-ones was great and his test numbers were good. He’s another really long kid, 6-2 plus, and I’m excited for him on the outside in this program.”

Evan Hughen, DB

6-2, 175, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)

Player Notes: Intercepted two passes with 22 tackles, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles as a senior... allowed only one reception in coverage... caught 49 passes for 708 yards and five touchdowns as a senior... first team all-state at corner and second team at receiver in 2024... second team all-state as a sophomore on Bozeman’s state title team. From MSU Safeties/Nickels Coach Bryan Shepherd: “Evan is someone that I look at as very scrappy. This entire year, seeing his versatility, whether playing corner or safety, he does a really, really good job. And he also plays well in all three phases.”

John Hurst, DL

6-4, 240, Fr, Texas City, TX (Texas City)

Player Notes: Earned all-district honors on the defensive line as a senior. From MSU Defensive Line Coach Nick Jean-Baptiste: “John is a kid that has the frame you’re looking for in a defensive lineman, and he’s continuing to get better. Watching him from his junior year to his senior year, he is still improving. The one thing you see with him is great hands and that he’s very athletic. I think he’s a kid that’s going to be playing for us real soon.”

Joseph Janney, QB

6-0, 190, Fr, Klamath Falls, OR (Henley)

Player Notes: Threw for 1,619 yards (88-148) with 16 touchdowns and only one interception as a senior... carried 65 times for 729 yards and 12 touchdowns (stats per MaxPreps)... 2024 All-Oregon Flex Player... first team all-conference quarterback and offensive player of the year... 10.74 in the 100, 21.48 in the 200, winning state championships in both races as a junior. From MSU Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Pete Sterbick: “He’s a really good athlete, fast, he’s 10.74 in the 100 (meters), and he throws it well. I really like that he plays defense in high school. He shows a lot of toughness playing safety. He’s just a really good all-around athlete who did a great job at camp here this summer, and I’m really excited about him.”

KJ Johnson, RB

5-10, 180, Fr, Houston, TX (Jarrell)

Player Notes: Gained 2,212 total yards with 28 total touchdowns as a senior... 1,103 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns, 13.5 yards per carry and 176 yards per game... Built Ford Tough Player of the Week during week three, when he carried 11 times for 391 yards and five touchdowns. From MSU Running Backs Coach Josh Firm: “KJ is etremely explosive and versatile. He comes from a good football region, and he has a high football knowledge. He’s as good without the football as he is with the football, he really makes some big-time blocks. He’ll be a guy that comes in and plays on special teams right away. He’s a special, special athlete that’s going to come in and compete for us right away.”

DeShawn Krein, DB

6-0, 190, Fr, Phoenix, AZ (Brophy College Prep)

Player Notes: Earned All-Central Region second team honors as a senior... ranks seventh on the team, second among defensive backs, with 46 tackles... intercepted a Shadow Ridge pass... tied for second on his team with four passes defended. From MSU Cornerbacks Coach Trent Greene: “DeShawn’s ability to play man-to-man is exciting. He can open his hips and can really tackle. He has a tremendous amount of speed and burst and athletic ability that really pops on film. he also has high character, which will translate into leadership skills.”

Tommy Lewis, OL

6-3, 290, Fr, Havre, MT (Havre)

Player Notes: Two-time all-state and three-time all-conference football player at Havre High... four-year letterman, three-year starter... 60 pancake blocks in eight games played as a senior... two-time state finalist, three-time all-conference in wrestling... all-conference and all-state in shot put, earning three varsity letters in track and field... second team all-conference baseball player... captain of football and wrestling teams. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Matt Smith: “Tommy is a big kid out of Havre who is a very cerebral player, very smart. He’s big and physical, and I’m excited for him to continue to grow and improve.”

Brit Linder, LB

6-3, 220, Fr, Helena, MT (Capital)

Player Notes: Logged 190 total tackles, 13 for loss with six sacks, as a senior... picked off one pass and broke up four others... one forced fumble... also carried 204 times for 1,434 yards and 16 touchdowns... 1,636 all-purpose yards... a 3.95 unweighted GPA and National Honor Society member... 2024 first team all-state and all-conference linebacker... 2025 team captain... three-time all-state lacrosse player. From MSU Linebakers Coach Jody Owens: “Another in the long list of amazing Helena Capital Bruins that come to Montana State. I think Brit is a highly intelligent young man very intellectual, and in that way he’ll definitely fit what’s going on here. And that doesn’t even begin to talk about the athleticism that he adds to the room. I think he has really good size, he plays multiple positions, and I think he’ll be one that fans will know about very soon.”

Matthew Perusse, OL

6-4, 275, Fr, Maple Grove, MN (Maple Grove)

Player Notes: His team won 30 of its 34 games during his three-year varsity career... 2024 Minnesota Class 6A State Champions... 80+ knockdown blocks without a sack allowed as a senior. From MSU Offensive Line Coach Matt Smith: “Matthew is a very talented player out of Minnesota and I’m excited about his versatility and positional flexibility. His athleticism stands out on tape, and he’s a good finisher and a smart football player.”

Kade Robinson, TE

6-6, 220, Fr, Missoula, MT (Sentinel)

Player Notes: Caught 10 passes for 120 yards as a senior... logged 10 tackles, including eight for a loss, and five sacks... all-state and all-conference honors at tight end... all-conference defensive end... academic all-state... his father Casey Robinson played football at UM, his uncle Cory Robinson played for the Bobcats. From MSU Tight Ends Coach Jordan Walsh: “Kade is a big, awesome athlete who can do a lot of different things when he has the football. When the ball’s in his hands he’s really good. He’s a great kid and a physical presence, but one thing that really pops up on the tape is that week by week he gets better and better. Even from last year he keeps improving, and that makes him very enticing in a program like ours that’s committed to developing players.”

Kayden Steptoe, DB

6-0, 200, Fr, College Station, TX (A&M Consolidated)

Player Notes: Ranked as one of the top cornerbacks in Texas by Texas Prep Varsity and Rally Preps Texas... clocked a 4.5 in the 40. From MSU Cornerbacks Coach Trent Greene: “Kayden Steptoe has really good reactionary quickness. He was very productive in the passing game and has position flexibility and a lot of range.”

Greyson Stevens, WR

5-11, 175, Fr, Yakima, WA (East Valley)

Player Notes: Caught 55 passes for 898 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior... also intercepted three passes with 10 pass breakups... ran a 10.9 100 meter dash as a sophomore... CWAC 1st team all-league receiver and safety as a junior... also first team all-conference all-purpose. From MSU Receivers Coach Sam Mix: “The first thing that stands out about Greyson is his elite speed. He is a fast, fast kid. He had 1,300 receiving yards, 75 catches, so he’s very productive, and it’s hard to get him down in space. He’s really a great player on defense, too, he had a bunch of PBUs and couple of picks. We’re really excited about Greyson.”

Gavin Walden, DL

6-2, 260, Fr, Eden Prairie, MN (Eden Prairie)

Player Notes: First team all-state and all-conference choice who was selected for Minnesota all-star game... recorded seven sacks, four pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior... scored six touchdowns - three rushing, one receiving, one interception, one fumble return... also blocked a field goal. From MSU Defensive Line Coach Nick Jean-Baptiste: “Gavin is a kid that played both sides of the ball, was really good at both, and you really see the physicality fighting off blocks by the tight end or fullback. He’s a physical athlete who just punishes quarterbacks and running backs.”

Gavin Wilkins, OL

6-5, 265, Fr, Anaheim, CA (Servite)