18-year-old killed, 3 others injured in early Saturday Billings crash

BILLINGS — An 18-year-old man died and three other passengers were injured in a single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m Saturday morning at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Lockwood Road, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The 18-year-old was driving West on N. Frontage Rd. at a high rate of speed. He didn't stop at a stop sign and failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The car then went off the right side of the roadway and down the embankment continuing over a service road.

The vehicle's passenger side hit the embankment of the railroad, making a slight impact on the tracks before striking a barbed wire fence pole.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries. He was driving a Ford Explorer with three other passengers, another 18-year-old man, and two 17-year-old boys.

The three passengers sustained injuries, with two of them taken to area hospitals.

MHP does believe alcohol, drugs, and speed were factors in the investigation. All four teens were wearing their seat belts.

This investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved have not yet been released.