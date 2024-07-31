2 dead after wrong-way crash on I-90E near Three Forks, Sheriff's Office says

BOZEMAN — According to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), two people are dead due to a wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning, July 31, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol's incident map shows that the incident happened on I-90 eastbound, west of the Highway 287 interchange in Three Forks around 7:20 a.m.

GCSO says a driver got on the interstate at the Wheat Montana exit (Exit 274), and initially drove in the right direction before making a u-turn a few miles west of the exit. The driver reportedly struck another vehicle at mile marker 272.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map, one eastbound lane is blocked as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Travelers are advised to watch for emergency services.

The incident is under the jurisdiction of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, with mutual aid provided by GCSO.

No further details are currently available, and it is not known at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

