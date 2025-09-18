2 injured in moose encounter south of Red Lodge

A couple walking their dogs were injured in a moose encounter south of Red Lodge Thursday morning, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

The couple and their dogs encountered a cow, calf and bull moose. The cow moose chased the dogs, believing them to be a threat, and the two people were both injured, according to Red Lodge Fire.

Both were taken to Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge for evaluation and treatment. No details were available about the extent of their injuries.

Red Lodge Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff's Office and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks all responded to the incident. FWP is responsible for the investigation.

Red Lodge fire reminded outdoor recreationists that moose look like peaceful animals, but like all wildlife, they can be dangerous when they believe they or their young are threatened. People should keep their distance from wild animals and ensure that dogs are under control in areas frequented by wildlife, as dogs may be viewed as a threat.

Fall is an especially active time for wildlife. Moose and other ungulates are involved in their breeding season and bears are in hyperphagia, the time when they are consuming thousands of calories to prepare for winter.