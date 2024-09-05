Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

2 killed in crash near Roundup

Fatal Crash
MTN News
Fatal Crash
Posted

ROUNDUP - Two people were killed, including a Billings man, and a third person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 87 near Roundup.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 15.

The patrol reports a Chevrolet C25 was traveling south on the highway as a Ford F250 was traveling north when the Chevrolet drifted into the oncoming lane and the two vehicles hit head-on.

The 68-year-old driver of the Ford from Billings was killed and a 66-year-old woman also from Billings was injured. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old man from Havre, was also killed.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed were all listed as possible factors in the crash, according to the patrol.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader