3 people dead in Judith Basin County crash

GREAT FALLS — Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Judith Basin County on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

R.J. Brown, the deputy coroner of Judith Basin County, said in a news release that the head-on crash happened just after 5 p.m.

The collision was near mile marker 23 on US Highway 87, about two miles east of Geyser.

Brown identified the victims as Lukas Rankin of Great Falls, 53 years old; Adam Ridgeway of Geyser, 38; and Niki Ridgeway of Geyser, 44.

All three died at the scene.

Responding agencies included Geyser Fire, Ambulance and Extraction, Judith Basin County Sheriff, and Montana Highway Patrol.

No other details have been released.

We will update you if we get more information, including any news of fundraisers or donation drives to help the families of the victims.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the Judith Basin Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.



