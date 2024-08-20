3 people struck by lightning at Glacier High School, 1 in ICU

KALISPELL — Several people were struck by lightning on Monday evening at Glacier High School in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio tells MTN it's believed three people were hit by lightning and that one person was critically hurt.

Venezio says the Kalispell police and fire departments responded to the school at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Glacier High School Principal Brad Holloway stated on social media that a coach and two players were hit by lightning.

The post added the coach and one of the players are responsive at Logan Health while the second player is being treated in the ICU.

Glacier High School posted the following on social media:

We will have additional information as it becomes available.