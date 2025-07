WHITEFISH — Three people were taken to the hospital after falling into a gorge at Glacier National Park.

The Whitefish Fire Department responded to a mutual aid request for a report of three people who fell into the gorge on the Avalanche Lake Trail.

Several agencies worked together to rescue all patients and bring them to the hospital, a social media post stated.

Two patients were transported by ground ambulance, and one patient was transported by the ALERT helicopter.